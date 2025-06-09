Lil Baby Has Frightening Run-In With A Fan During Meet & Greet

Lil Baby had a concerning encounter with a fan during a meet-and-greet event while traveling on his WHAM World Tour. In a viral video of the recent run-in, the fan in question throws herself at the rapper before collapsing to the floor. Security immediately swarms them and makes sure both of them are okay.

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip on Instagram, fans shared plenty of laughs in the comments section. "Girl…we are not in the 80’s…that man is not Michael Jackson…stand up, and shake his hand, lol," one user wrote. Another added: "He made sure to lay her down nicely and gtf."

Lil Baby "WHAM" Tour

As for Lil Baby's WHAM World Tour, he kicked off the run of concerts earlier this month at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. His next show will be at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. He'll continue performing in North America until July 1, at which point he'll head overseas to Europe and the United Kingdom in September. A month later, he'll wrap up the tour with dates in Australia and New Zealand.

For the tour, he's been performing with NLE Choppa, Loe Shimmy, and BigXthaPlug, although the latter just had to drop out due to a foot injury. "I will not be attending the WHAM Tour with Lil Baby," BigX said in a statement on social media as caught by the Dallas Observer. "As most of y'all know, I hurt my foot about a week ago. I've been trying to stay off it, but my doctor is telling me that a tour right now is not what is best... With that being said, I apologize to my fans, to Lil Baby, to Live Nation. I'm not gonna lie, I was ready to turn up. But with that being said, we got some stuff in the works. Once I'm back right, we back to it."