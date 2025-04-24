BigXThaPlug Iced Out Jimmy Kimmel With 100k Chain Before Late-Nite Perfromance Of "Take Care"

Fast-rising rap star BigXThaPlug reached a pivotal moment in his emerging career with a standout late-night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The Dallas native didn’t just show up—he left a mark, both musically and culturally, by bringing his signature flair and Southern pride straight to Hollywood.

To commemorate the milestone, BigXThaPlug presented Jimmy Kimmel with a custom-designed chain by The Ice Champ. The striking pendant featured the word “Slab” emblazoned across an outline of Texas—a gleaming tribute to Big X’s Lone Star lineage.

When Kimmel humbly said a gift wasn’t necessary, Big X smiled and quipped, “I come bearing gifts as always, man. We’re twinning. I have one as well.”

Kimmel responded with his trademark humor, “People do tell me we look like twins. I hear that a lot,” before joking that the iced-out chain made him “feel like a princess.” The moment captured the easy rapport between the two, as they posed together for photos, matching chains glinting under the studio lights.

BigXThaPlug & Jimmy Kimmel



BigXThaPlug then took the stage and delivered fiery performances of “The Largest” and “Mmhmm,” two tracks that have helped define his booming voice and uncompromising style. Backed by a live band, his delivery blended Southern grit with infectious confidence, filling the studio with raw energy. His commanding presence made it clear why he’s become one of the most talked-about new voices in hip-hop.

Known for blending Houston-inspired swagger with a sound steeped in street gospel, Big X brings authenticity to every verse. His performances on national television weren’t just a showcase of talent—they were a declaration. He represents a new generation of Southern rap, one that honors its heritage while pushing the boundaries of sound and storytelling.

BigXThaPlug’s Kimmel appearance also marked a cultural victory for regional hip-hop. His moment on that stage underscored the growing demand for artists who speak from the soul of their communities. No gimmicks, no filters—just truth, grit, and presence.

In an era dominated by algorithm-driven fame, Big X Tha Plug’s rise feels refreshingly rooted. His music carries echoes of Southern rap’s golden age while forging its own lane in today’s landscape.