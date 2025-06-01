BigXthaPlug has had an amazing past few years as one of hip-hop's most beloved and successful new stars. But with all that fame come the pitfalls of celebrity, including fans wanting to take a photo with you even when you want to be left alone.

The Neighborhood Talk made an Instagram post showing a video of a BigX fan running into him and his entourage at a casino. In the video, the fan is clearly upset with the Dallas rapper and his team for refusing to take a picture with him.

In another clip, you can see the MC speak with various individuals – presumably casino employees or other authorities – about the situation. All the while, the fan is still there recording the whole thing.

"I politely told him – and he's recording," BigXthaPlug said of the troublesome fan. "I politely told him no. I've told a thousand people no. Because if I take a picture with one person, I got to take a picture with everybody. It doesn't matter, bro. I'm gambling, and you're trying to get me to take a picture. It doesn't matter."

"Bro, it takes five seconds, bro, come on!" the fan argued. "Bro, but I'm never going to see you again in my life! It's all good, bro, it's all good."

BigXthaPlug TAKE CARE

However, that's not to say every single fan interaction is this contentious, especially when the fan in question is also a famous face. BigXthaPlug recently iced out Jimmy Kimmel with a $100K chain before his late night television debut. He performed "The Largest" and "Mmhmm," two standout cuts from his 2024 album TAKE CARE.

Elsewhere, we're sure that the 27-year-old's unfortunate fan interactions will sadly continue to bother him on his way to the top. Again, it's par the course for fame. But it doesn't have to turn into such a contentious situation.