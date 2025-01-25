BigXthaPlug Attaches Three Cuts To Deluxe Of Fan-Favorite "TAKE CARE" LP

BigXthaPlug is going to be one of the next hip-hop superstars and we stand by that prediction firmly. The Dallas, Texas native has got the ear-grabbing voice, a great ear for deep fried Southern beats, and has some crossover appeal to boot. He's particularly been tapping in with the country music scene and its clear there some influence in his music. His sophomore LP TAKE CARE has a Western aesthetic all over it. Moreover, it's no surprise that BigXthaPlug has been teasing a collaborative-heavy EP with the genre's biggest names. In a past interview with Complex he said, "I got a country EP loaded up, you got Shaboozey, you got Morgan Wallen, you got Post Malone, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll…"
That should be quite the interesting listen when it comes out, especially with rap and country continuing to mesh together. For now, though, we have the deluxe of TAKE CARE with three extra songs. Some fans are little perplexed by the "shortage" of bonus material. However, if he's prioritizing sharing quality over quantity (which he does here), then we are going to prefer that all day. "Holy Ground," "Life of a Boss," and "Comes & Goes" are the new arrivals, and they all stick to the themes of the LP. Those include self-improvement, family, and sharing more about who he is.
TAKE CARE (DELUXE) - BigXthaPLug
TAKE CARE (DELUXE) Tracklist:
- Take Care
- Lost The Love
- Change Me
- Leave Me Alone
- Therapy Session
- Planting Seeds
- Words from WALLO267
- Law & Order
- Back On My BS
- 2AM
- Story of X
- The Largest
- Mmhmm
- Rich Off Rap
- They Don't Know
- Holy Ground (feat. Jessie Murph)
- Life of a Boss
- Comes & Goes (feat. Tommy Newport)