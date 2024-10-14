BigXthaPlug Gets Candid About Fatherhood On "Therapy Session"

BigXthaPlug's new album, Take Care, is here, and fans are already taking note of some of the most interesting songs across the tracklist. One standout comes five songs in with the candid, "Therapy Session." On the track, BigXthaPlug reflects on his love for his children and experiences with fatherhood. "When I be away from 'em I cry / 'Cause I love 'em the most, I'd hate for them to ever say that their daddy wasn't right on they side," he raps. BigXthaPlug previously discussed his dedication to his children during a recent interview with Ebro Darden for Apple Music. "My kids is what drives me. That's the reason when I'm tired and I get up every day when I don't get up, they're the reason," he said.