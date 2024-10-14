BigXthaPlug Gets Candid About Fatherhood On "Therapy Session"

BigXthaPlug's new album, Take Care, is here, and fans are already taking note of some of the most interesting songs across the tracklist. One standout comes five songs in with the candid, "Therapy Session." On the track, BigXthaPlug reflects on his love for his children and experiences with fatherhood. "When I be away from 'em I cry / 'Cause I love 'em the most, I'd hate for them to ever say that their daddy wasn't right on they side," he raps. BigXthaPlug previously discussed his dedication to his children during a recent interview with Ebro Darden for Apple Music. "My kids is what drives me. That's the reason when I'm tired and I get up every day when I don't get up, they're the reason," he said.
In response to the new track, fans on YouTube have been celebrating his passion for being a father. "Keep talking about the children man," the top comment reads alongside a bullseye emoji. Another adds: "Hella cool concept for a song and you killed it good shi." BigXthaPlug is in the midst of a major year in his career, having been named to XXL's Freshman Class Of 2024 alongside ScarLip, Cash Cobain, and more rising artists. Check out his new song, "Therapy Session," below. Be on the lookout for further updates on BigXthaPlug on HotNewHipHop.
BigXthaPlug Reflects On Fatherhood With "Therapy Session"
Quotable Lyrics:
But for real, my lil' n***a be fly
He been dressin' himself, well, he try
And my daughter so pretty, look just like her daddy
And sh*t, I be tellin' her n****s gon' die
[Via]