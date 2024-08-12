BigXthaplug Releases Prideful New Single "The Largest"

The Texas rapper is booming in more ways than one.

2024 XXL Freshman and Dallas, Texas native BigXthaplug is definitely someone to keep your eyes on moving forward. There are certainly a few others that standout from this latest "graduating" class so to speak such as BossMan Dlow, That Mexican OT, and ScarLip. But with an instantly recognizable voice that he can be heard from miles away and a great ear for beats, BigX is going to be one of the topflight names. He really made a name for himself last year with two projects, AMAR and THE BIGGEST. Both of them have successful tracks such as "Texas", "Levels", "Mmhmm", "Climate" with Offset, and more. Additionally, BigX showed what he could do with a more country-like beat on the Shaboozey collaboration, "Drink Don't Need No Mix".

That song is helping the new country superstar's new project, Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going, do well on the charts. On top of the XXL nod and this massive single, BigXthaplug hasn't been up to much solo wise. He teamed up with Ro$ama and 600 Ent. for the short team effort tape MEET THE 6IXERS back in May. That's the closest he's been to dropping anything for his own catalog. However, that has come to an end as of this weekend with "The Largest". Produced by his frequent producer pal BandPlay, BigX raps about how far he's come thanks to all of these aforementioned accomplishments we listed off.

On the second verse though, he gets even more braggadocious and prideful. "I just got off a tour, finna go on another one / Album dumb, finna drop me another one / Couple of Ms, finna run up another one / Super Bowl rings, s***, I had to go double 'em". Check out the new BigX single with the link below.

"The Largest" - BigXthaplug

Quotable Lyrics:

Moved out the trenches, now look how we live

Told my BM to furnish the crib

Walk out the mall with some shoes for the kids

Deposit a check, s***, my bank full of Ms

Paid up my rent, now I'm up for the year

The view look crazy from here