BigXthaPlug Brings Charm & Realness To His Sophomore Album "TAKE CARE"

BigX has his best tape on his hands with this one.

Dallas, Texas native BigXthaPlug has stomped into this year with some big expectations. After two successful projects, AMAR and THE BIGGEST, he earned XXL Freshman honors. He joined fellow Texans That Mexican OT and 4batz on that list and it's going to be interesting to see who separates themselves from one another. So far, we may have to give the slight edge to BigXthaPlug, as he arguably has the best project out all of them now with TAKE CARE. This is his sophomore alum, and it's all him. The features are getting tossed out for this one, as BigX is looking to show us what makes him who he is as a person.

One of those is being a dad, as he expressed how much it means to him that he is one with Apple Music. The father of two tells Ebro, "My kids is what drives me. That's the reason when I'm tired and I get up every day when I don't get up, they're the reason." He makes sure to highlight just how much they inspire him on "Therapy Session," an immediate fan favorite. "When I be away from 'em I cry / 'Cause I love 'em the most, I'd hate for them to ever say that their daddy wasn't right on they side." On top of giving fans "The Largest" look behind the curtain, his producers, namely BandPlay, are bringing that Southern charm thanks to some terrific soulful sample usage from all eras.

TAKE CARE - BigXthaPlug

TAKE CARE Tracklist:

  1. Take Care
  2. Lost The Love
  3. Change Me
  4. Leave Me Alone
  5. Therapy Session
  6. Planting Seeds
  7. Words from WALLO267
  8. Law & Order
  9. Back on my BS
  10. 2AM
  11. Story of X
  12. The Largest
  13. Mmhmm
  14. Rich Off Rap
  15. They Don't Know

