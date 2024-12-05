BigXthaPlug Kicks Fans Out Of His Show For Picking A Fight In The Crowd

BigX wasn't going to let a fake fight slide.

BigXthaPlug rocked the stage in Los Angeles last night (Wednesday, December 4), but some particularly rowdy fans interrupted his good time. Moreover, he was performing his hit song "Law & Order" during his show at The Regent in downtown L.A. for his sold-out TAKE CARE tour when he saw two men fighting in the crowd. The Dallas rapper stopped the show and instructed security to escort the men out of the venue. In fact, he seemed peeved by the fact that they weren't even taking their fight seriously or fighting over anything significant, which was another reason to kick them out.

As for the rest of the show, from what TMZ Hip Hop reports, everything went quite smoothly for BigXthaPlug, and you can see footage of the fight by clicking on the "Via" link down below. The rest of the crowd proved to not act as disruptively, and he could run through the rest of his fan favorites with no hiccup. The "Therapy Session" MC has had plenty of hot tracks over the years, especially in 2024. There's no shortage of bangers on this setlist.

BigXthaPlug Performing In 2023

BigXthaPlug performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Saturday October 7, 2023. © Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In fact, BigXthaPlug's explosive run in 2024 landed him a spot on this year's XXL Freshman Class alongside 4batx, Hunxho, Scar Lip, Rich Amiri, Cash Cobain, Maiya The Don, Skilla Baby, That Mexican OT, Lay Bankz, and Bossman Dlow. Even though this year's biggest rap stories revolved around most of its established superstars, seeing this new generation captivate fans in a different way became quite the treat to witness in 2024. Hopefully BigX continues this dominance into 2025, or if he decides to take a break, he furthers his craft and artistry to another level.