21 Lil Harold & BigXthaPlug Are Becoming Stars On "Gin & Juice"

21 Lil Harold & BigXthaPlug have been two of the most entertaining up-and-comers as of late. Both borrow from their respective corners of Southern hip-hop. Lil Harold grew up in Atlanta and is a longtime friend of 21 Savage. Which makes sense, considering their stage names are the same and he utilizes the "P***y" adlib quite often with a slightly different delivery. As for BigX, he hails from Dallas, Texas. The 25-year-old possesses one of the best mic presences in modern-day rap with his deep and husky cadence.

Both also have their fair share of bangers and big-time collaborations. Lil Harold had some background vocals on Savage's third studio album, american dream, earlier this year. You can find him on "dangerous" and "letter to my brudda." He also had a fantastic single with JID not too long ago. Furthermore, he will be joining Savage, JID, and Nardo Wick for The American Dream Tour that kicks off in May. BigX had a big 2023 with the release of two projects, THE BIGGEST and AMAR. Those saw him work alongside Offset, Sauce Walka, Finesse2tymes and more.

Listen To "Gin & Juice" By 21 Lil Harold & BigXthaPlug

Now, these two soon-to-be-stars are teaming up for the first time on "Gin & Juice." However, this one shares no similarities to Snoop Dogg's classic. The beat on this song slaps hard with the soulful vocal samples that return every now and again. The bass is resonant, and the string sections add a big budget feel to everything. Both rappers deliver sticky flows as well and it all comes together. Be sure to check this one out ASAP.

