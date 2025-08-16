21 Lil Harold Channels Atlanta Legends On New Single "Dope Boy"

21 Lil Harold, 21 Savage's close childhood friend, is back with another single, his fourth one of the year so far. "Dope Boy" follows "Nookie (Pu$$y)," a track featuring Savage and Sexyy Red, which dropped in June. This feels like we're in the middle of his rollout, and when "Nookie" dropped, iHeart confirmed that he had an LP set to drop this year. Although, the new album does not yet have a release date.

Whenever his (currently untitled) LP does come out, it will act as the follow-up to his 2024 EP Sick of Myself. That project featured the tracks "Sundown" with JID and "Gin & Juice" with BigXthaPlug.

On "Dope Boy," 21 Lil Harold also pays direct tribute to a classic. The beat features a sample of OutKast's 2000 single, "So Fresh, So Clean." The beat has a modern bounce to it, though the OutKast sample is particularly noticeable across the track. Lyrically, he delivers content that feels very similar to 21 Savage in terms of exactly what he has to say. He talks about the trap, and firing off at his opps. His flow is solid, and the bars are as well.

Where other tracks in his discography feel ready for the club, this one feels like you have to play it in the car with the windows down. 21 Lil Harold continues to put out new material, and this time, he did one of hip-hop's greatest songs justice. Take a listen to "Dope Boy" down below.

21 Lil Harold - "Dope Boy"

Quotable Lyrics: