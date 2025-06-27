21 Lil Harold, 21 Savge, & Sexyy Red Team Up For Raunchy Banger "Nookie (Pu$$y)"

21 Lil Harold, 21 Savage's close childhood friend, is linking up with him and Sexyy Red for a NSFW single in "Nookie (Pu$$y)." The track continues a healthy stretch of releases since December, hinting that an album is coming sooner than later. Per iHeart, the Georgia MC will have one ready for 2025, but when it's going to arrive remains unclear.
When it does come out though, it will follow up on his 2024 EP Sick of Myself which featured the standout "Sundown" with JID and "Gin & Juice" with BigXthaPlug. However, in terms of albums, 21 Lil Harold will end a two-year drought.
In January of that year, the rising artist put out After The Curse. Guest spots included Nardo Wick, G Herbo, 21 Savage, and Young Nudy.
On "Nookie (Pu$$y)," the three talents rap about their sexual fetishes, but also take time to call out the haters and p*ssies, so to speak. It features a grimy and eerie beat from BanBwoi with this distorted synth that looms over the instrumental.
The track is perfect for the night clubs, and the trio just makes sense overall. 21 Lil Harold is just continuing to grow his portfolio, and you have to respect it. Check out "Nookie (Pu$$y)" below.
21 Lil Harold, 21 Savage, & Sexyy Red "Nookie (Pu$$y)"
Quotable Lyrics:
Your old n**** tried to box me out, Serge Ibaka (Thirty-six)
I go Uncle Luke with these h*es, I just toss 'em (Toss 'em, toss 'em)
Shе get nasty, look up and call me daddy (Uh-huh)
Every timе I hit it like I never even had it (Uh-huh)
Ten thousand won, 'bout to blow this sh*t in Magic (Phew, phew)
He lickin' way too hard, I might just rob your baby daddy, he a (Baow, baow, baow)