21 lil harold
- Relationships21 Lil Harold Slips Up And Calls 21 Savage & Latto A Cute CoupleWhen talking to Hot 107.9, the Slaughter Gang affiliate almost completely forgot about the rumored couple's uncertain status.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Songs21 Lil Harold Shines On New Single, "Out Of Time"The Atlanta rapper's debut album, "After the Curse," is out next Friday (January 13).By Isaac Fontes
- Songs21 Lil Harold Releases "Robbin Season"21 Lil Harold is preparing the city for one of the most dangerous times of the year.By Lawrencia Grose