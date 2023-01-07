21 Lil Harold is preparing to have a busy year in 2023. Coming off a breakthrough year in 2022, the Slaughter Gang rapper is keeping his foot on the gas.

His mixtape, LARRY, arrived in March last year. Dedicating the project to his late friend, the deluxe version came just a month later, featuring “Good Times” with Offset. Along with tracks like “Robbin Season” and “Damn” with G Herbo, the Atlanta native showcases his storytelling abilities and unique delivery. Thanks to his infectious energy and candid reflection, it’s clear why he’s 21 Savage‘s protegé.

On Friday (January 6), 21 Lil Harold dropped off a brand new single, “Out of Time,” along with an accompanying video. The song further cements him as one of the most promising rising stars in the game.

Although the song clocks in at just under two minutes, the “Savage” rapper makes his presence known. A choir sample kicks off the new track before the booming 808s enter and Harold wastes no time in flexing. “500, Richard Millie / I can see me now, I’m turnin’ up my city / I got these young b*tches goin’ crazy, all these freak h*es / I know you gettin’ money back then, but your car repoed,” he raps with ease in the first verse.

His official debut album, After the Curse, is set to release next Friday (January 13). “Out of Time” serves as its third single, along with the aforementioned “Robbin Season” and “Damn.”

Make sure to stream 21 Lil Harold’s “Out of Time” on either Spotify or SoundCloud below. Comment your thoughts afterwards. Finally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

Got no respect for no sucka, no busta, no b*tch n*gga

Better hop down, b*tch, ’cause I’m a rich n*gga

Why your boyfriend stay mad?

‘Cause he ain’t it, n*gga