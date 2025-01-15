21 Lil Harold And Rob49 Give Fans The "Word On The Street"

They do what they do best.

21 Lil Harold and Rob49 make aggressive, steady, hip hop. They discuss gritty topics and they do so with an ominous, menacing flow. They compliment each other very well, and "Word on the Street" is a perfect testament to that. 21 Lil Harold's new single rides a simple yet hypnotic drum pattern. The rappers drop the sort of flexes you would expect, and the whole thing raps up in two and a half minutes. Nobody here is breaking the mold, and the song is all the better for it.

Harold is up first. He handles the chorus and the first verse, which contains some of the meanest bars. "Tuck your jewelry (Uh-huh) then take your life (Life)," he spits. "My young n**ga gun you down, you ain't movin' right (Right). I'm ridin' through the town all day and night. Opps scared to come outside, runnin' for their life (F*ck)." It's sharp, to the point, and it sounds great with 21 Lil Harold's delivery. The same can be said for Rob49's guest appearance. Rob manages to pack in a Lil Wayne reference and a Jeff Hardy reference into his 16 before passing it back to the lead artist. Press play, and they replay.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

21 Lil Harold And Rob49 Shine On A Short Track

Quotable Lyrics: