21 Lil Harold Drops Off So-So Mini Tape "Sick Of Myself"

At times, hip-hop can grow stale and that is an argument that people online bring up. It can be a valid one at times, especially after the down year that was 2023. Some rappers, like Lil Yachty for example, have even publicly spoken up about the concern they have for its future. Thankfully, 2024 has been a return to form. However, there are going to be a couple of releases that come across as plain and forgettable. Unfortunately, those are the feelings we have about a fair share about Sick of Myself by 21 Lil Harold.

This is the Atlanta, Georgia native's follow-up to his debut album After The Curse, which dropped back in January 2023. 21 Lil Harold, for those who do not know, is one of 21 Savage's closest friends. Additionally, he had a huge hand in creating the Slaughter Gang Entertainment label. Because of his tight-knit ties to Savage, him, along with JID and Nardo Wick, will be going on tour together this summer for The American Dream Tour.

Listen To Sick Of Myself By 21 Lil Harold

In fact, the North American tour kicks off tomorrow in Concord, California at the Toyota Pavilion. So, Sick of Myself comes at a perfect time as now he will have some new material to play when opens. The promotional singles, "Sundown" and "Gin & Juice," were pretty great. However, the same cannot really be said about the rest. The solo cuts all sound the same lyrically (sex and spending money on women). Like Savage's recent work, Harold does little to switch up his flows or his approach to a track. The beats are solid, but they carry the project for the most part, sadly. However, we still recommend you at least give the tape a try, so click the links above to do so.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album Sick of Myself by 21 Lil Harold? Where do you rank this project amongst the rest of his discography? Or did this offering disappoint you? Who had the best feature and why? What songs are you gravitating toward the most and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Bear1Boss. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Sick of Myself Tracklist:

Too Many Brand New Pipe Dreams Sundown (feat. JID) Baby Boy One in the Head with Quavo, G Herbo Ging & Juice (feat. BugXthaPlug) Robbery

