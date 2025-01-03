BigXthaPlug Fights Heckling Fan At His Show With Support From His Security

BigXthaPlug sold out his ongoing "Take Care" tour, but despite that success, it seems like some people learned the hard way that if you pay for a ticket, you have to be respectful. Moreover, according to footage reportedly obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Big X and his crew fought a heckler at his Seattle concert on December 8, having to hop offstage to confront a man who was being a nuisance during the show after the fan threw water in X's direction. You can check out video footage of this incident from these multiple alleged sources by clicking on the "Via" link down below.
However, this is kind of ironic considering that BigXthaPlug recently kicked out two folks fighting at one of his tour concerts. As such, one would assume that he has no tolerance for escalations and scuffles in a live setting, but things clearly change when you're facing disrespect, intrusion, and distraction as a main performer. It seems like the "Take Care" tour was an overall very successful one, though, so we hope that these moments were few and far between. It seems like they were all able to clear up nicely and swiftly, so that's a plus.
BigXthaPlug Performs In 2023
With this closer to 2024 in mind, fans wonder what 2025 will hold for BigXthaPlug following a highly successful year that broke him out into a more mainstream audience. It seems like his artistic vision stays committed to his Texas roots and to his hard-hitting trunk-knockers, but who knows what sounds and aesthetics he could play with this year? The Dallas native has a pretty distinct style that others from the Lone Star State continue to champion, and even hecklers can't stop their rise and their resonance.
Furthermore, we can only expect more great things from the "Therapy Session" spitter in the 12 months to come, whether that's just a slew of singles or yet another project to feed fans. No matter what BigXthaPlug chooses, it seems like he will have to be that much more careful at his future live shows, whether it's because his fans want to fight themselves or confront him personally. That's not an advisable move anymore...
