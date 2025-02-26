BigXthaPlug Arrested In Texas For Alleged Marijuana Possession

BigXthaPlug performs at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tenn., on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to "TMZ," BigXthaPlug was taken into custody in Arlington, Texas early this morning for alleged marijuana possession.

It's been a succesful few months for BigXthaPlug, but recently, he hit a minor bump in the road. According to TMZ, the rapper was arrested in Arlington, Texas today on a marijuana charge. Reportedly, he's been charged with possesion of less than two ounces, and is currently being held at the Arlington City Jail. The Arlington Police Department tells the outlet that BigXthaPlug was pulled over for driving with expired tags early this morning. An officer claims they smelled marijuana as they approached the vehicle. This prompted them to ask him and his passender Cleodist Landum to step out.

Officers allege that they spotted cigarettes along with a green leafy substance in the console. A gun was also allegedly spotted in the passenger door pocket. Landum, who appears to be related to BigXthaPlug, had an active felony warrant out of Bexar County, Texas. Marijuana was allegedly found on him when he was searched. He was booked into Arlington City Jail for the warrant, possession of marijuana, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

BigXthaPlug's "Take Care" Tour

For now, it remains unclear exactly when BigXthaPlug can expect to be released. So far, he and his team have not publicly addressed the arrest. This isn't the first obstacle the performer has run into lately, however. Last month, a heckler at his Seattle "Take Care" tour stop splashed him with water during his show, prompting an all-out brawl.

The heckler told police that he had to be hospitalized after allegedly being struck up to 50 times within just five minutes by members of the crew. In footage from the incident, his face could be seen covered in blood after the ordeal. He also alleges that his pair of $2K Cartier sunglasses were stolen during the debacle, as well as two of his gold chains. BigXthaPlug's performance continued shortly after the altercation. Ironically enough, the artist has kicked out two people for fighting at one of his shows just a few weeks prior.

