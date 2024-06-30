Ice Spice Shows Love To Cash Cobain After He Hilariously Admits His XXL Freshman Freestyle Was "Ass"

Ice Spice is a big fan of Cash Cobain.

Ice Spice showed some love to Cash Cobain after he admitted that his XXL Freshman freestyle was "ass" on X (formerly Twitter). Spice discussed the up-and-coming rapper during a recent interview with Bootleg Kev. “Cash really has my attention right now,” she said during the conversation. “I’ve been listening to him a lot. It’s really his time, so he’s mostly who I’m a fan of right now.” Spice will be touring with Cash for her Y2K! World Tour in promotion of her upcoming album. She also previously teamed up with Cash and Bay Swag for a remix of the song, “Fisherrr.”

XXL listed Cash among their freshman choices for the annual piece, earlier this month. Following his performance in the iconic freestyle, he took to X to write: "my xxl freestyle is ass and idgaf" as well as "i get more b*tches than all yall idc."

Cash Cobain Performs At Hot 97 Summer Jam

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 02: Cash Cobain performs onstage during Hot 97 Summer Jam 2024 at UBS Arena on June 02, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Spice will be dropping her debut studio album, Y2K!, on July 26, 2024. During a recent interview with Zane Lowe, she explained how she decided on the inspiration for the aesthetic direction of the project. “Thankfully, I had my mom, so growing up I’d see her really embody the Y2K aesthetic in its truest form,” she explained, earlier this year. “It’s duck nails, it’s a tramp stamp. It’s brown lip liner no matter where you go. So thankfully I had her as my inspo growing up. And of course, just like the internet, you feel me? Just like anyone else.”

Ice Spice Speaks With Bootleg Kev