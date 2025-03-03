BigXThaPlug Has The Worst Nightmare Ever At "2AM"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 59 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
1.86.0-P7YE2EPPWQYMWIYZZTU4MMEWWU.0.1-31.86.0-P7YE2EPPWQYMWIYZZTU4MMEWWU.0.1-3
BigXThaPlug's cheating ways catch up with him when he discovers his love's infidelities in the fan-favorite Take Care track.

BigXthaPlug's "2AM," from his 2024 album "TAKE CARE," delivers a gripping tale of temptation, deception, and guilt. The track unfolds in a late-night setting where the protagonist wrestles with the weight of his decisions and their inevitable consequences. The music video enhances its impact, bringing the narrative to life through striking imagery. Scenes mirror the song’s themes, portraying the highs of reckless indulgence and the inevitable lows of regret. The visuals add another dimension, making the story even more immersive.

'2AM' has sparked debate due to its unfiltered portrayal of human flaws and trust's fragility. Those who have experienced blurred lines between desire and loyalty will resonate with the song. A timeless sample is combined with personal storytelling to create a track that feels both contemporary and classic. Real-life emotions he expresses in his music solidify his position in contemporary hip-hop, proving that raw honesty never goes out of style. Its booming beats and lush soul samples, influenced by 1980s R&B and gospel, won critical acclaim. It was highlighted that BigXthaPlug's compelling vocal performances and authentic storytelling positioned him as one of the most significant forces in Southern rap during the 2020s.

On Take Care, BigXthaPlug’s raw delivery and evocative storytelling heighten the tension, pulling listeners deep into the emotional whirlwind. His verses cut through the beat with precision, making every word feel urgent and deliberate. Upon its release, Take Care debuted at number eight on the US Billboard 200, with 48,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, marking BigXthaPlug's first top-ten entry on the chart. The album also secured the number one spot on the US Independent Albums chart and reached number three on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, underscoring its commercial success.

More: BigXthaPlug Arrested In Texas For Alleged Marijuana Possession

“2AM” - BigXThaPlug

Quotable Lyrics:

2 a.m. and I'm live

I just left out the club with the gang and a hot yellow b*tch that's real thick in the thighs

You know me, I be shootin' my shot

When I got the lil' b*tch, I wasn't even surprised

In the club, looked her deep in her eyes

Said, "You comin' with me, if you with it, let's ride"

More: BigXthaPlug Attaches Three Cuts To Deluxe Of Fan-Favorite "TAKE CARE" LP

[Via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 45.2K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 18.4K
Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic/Getty Images Music Havoc Reveals One Of His Favorite Prodigy Verses Of All Time 4.1K
News The Game Feat. Jason Derulo "Baby You" Video 278