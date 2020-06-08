Isley Brothers
- GramSwizz Beatz Brags "Verzuz" Is Bigger Than "Saturday Night Live"The Rap mogul noted that "Verzuz" is bringing in bigger numbers than the iconic sketch comedy show.By Erika Marie
- MusicDr. Dre & Ron Isley Hit The StudioOver the weekend, Ron Isley connected with Dr. Dre and Fred Wreck in the studio, fueling speculation that new music is on the way. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureTyrese Gets Roasted After Posting Verzuz Comment About His Mother's DrinkingTyrese has the Verzuz comment section dying. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsSiR Covers The Isley Brothers With "Footsteps In The Dark"SiR honors an Isley Brothers classic with his take on "Footsteps In The Dark" for the "Black Sounds Beautiful" campaign. By Mitch Findlay