BigXthaPlug & Bailey Zimmerman Crossover Into Each Other's Worlds On Breakup Anthem "All The Way"

BigXthaPlug has the Southern hip-hop aesthetic down pat just a few years into his burgeoning career. His soulful sample game is strong, and his deep drawl adds that extra authenticity. However, while he has built quite the following after improving this formula on his lauded sophomore album TAKE CARE, he's looking to evolve. Since rolling out this project, the Texas rapper has been voicing his interest in leaning into country music more often. We've already seen the vision with this as he did incorporate some of it into the aforementioned effort. He dipped his toes in on "Holy Ground" with Jessie Murph on the deluxe and it's become an instant hit.
When he talked about it with Complex though, BigXthaPlug said he wanted to make a full project's worth of country rap crossovers. "I got a country EP loaded up, you got Shaboozey, you got Morgan Wallen, you got Post Malone, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll…" It seems that this new track in front of us, "All The Way" featuring Bailey Zimmerman, is the first teaser. Per a press release, BigX is looking to have this out sometime in 2025. This is good start for this untitled EP as there's a winning chorus from Bailey about urging his ex to move on "All The Way." Overall, he and X share some chemistry and sound at home in their respective genre's soundscapes.
BigXthaPlug & Bailey Zimmerman "All The Way"
Quotable Lyrics:
Time repairs and sh*t, that's what it do
It be times I be sick, sit and thinkin' 'bout you
It was death do us part 'til you gave me the blues
Really played my heart, left me lost and confused
Thought this sh*t was fair game, but you made up the rules
On my heart, left a scar and a bruise