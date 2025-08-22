BigXthaPlug Assembles Country's Biggest Stars For "I Hope You're Happy"

BigXthaPlug has always had roots in country music, but they weren't as deep and strong as they are now. It will be interesting to see if he goes the Post Malone route, but for now, we are going to live in the moment and talk about I Hope You're Happy. This is X's most explorative project yet and it's evidenced by the inclusion of country artists on every song.
Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, and Shaboozey are some the main side attractions.
Initially billed as an EP, it's clear that the "Mmhmm" rapper fell in love with more recordings he laid down for this era. As a result, there's 11 tracks and it's now his third LP of his young and exciting career. Overall, some of the songwriting is a bit too surface-level at times. One of the project's singles, "All The Way" with Bailey Zimmerman, is your standard commercial breakup anthem.
However, BigXthaPlug's chopped and screwed voice does fit over the twangy instrumentals provided by the likes of BandPlay, Charlie Handsome, and Digital Farm Animals. At the end of the day, the hitmaker is still finding his footing in this Southern hip-hop and country lane.
It's got its pros and cons, but this will certainly be his biggest record to date with its broad appeal and digestible songwriting.
BigXthaPlug I Hope You're Happy
I Hope You're Happy Tracklist:
- I Hope You're Happy with Darius Rucker
- Gone (interlude)
- Box Me Up with Jelly Roll
- All The Way with Bailey Zimmerman
- Hell At Night with Ella Langley
- Gift & a Curse (interlude)
- Pray Hard with Luke Combs
- Home with Shaboozey
- 24/7 with Ink
- About You with Tucker Wetmore
- Long Nights with Thomas Rhett