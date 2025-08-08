BigXthaPlug & Ella Langley Are Praying On Their Exes' Downfalls On "Hell At Night"

bigxthaplug bigxthaplug
BigXthaPlug has talked before about making a project exclusively with country artists. It seems his next release will be just that.

BigXthaPlug is seemingly following through on a promise he made in a past chat with Billboard. "I got a country EP loaded up. You got Shaboozey, Morgan Wallen, Post Malone, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll…" However, at this rate it seems we are getting an album instead.

He announced I Hope You're Happy on his Instagram page, along with the cover art and release date. "I HOPE YOU’RE HAPPY❤️‍🩹 ALBUM DROPS 8/22‼️" Based on the potential singles we've received already, this is going to be an album about love, relationships, and heartbreak.

In a chat with Ella Langley --one of the features for the project who's on the newest offering "Hell At Night"-- BigXthaPlug went into more detail about IHYH. "It's every version of a heartbreak," he said.

The Texas native detailed "Hell At Night" after adding, "You have the heartbreaks where at first your sad and you get back with that person like 'Oh, I miss you,' and then it's the, 'Okay, I hate you.' That's what this gave."

Overall, we have to agree with the analysis of both the forthcoming album and single in front of us. BigX and the country singer trade lines about hoping everything for the exes goes horribly awry. "I hope you finally find some love and every day, he hurt your feelings / I hope you, I hope you turn your heater on and it blow cold," X raps.

Tune into "Hell At Night" below.

BigXthaPlug & Ella Langley "Hell At Night"

Quotable Lyrics:

Heartbreak's a funny thing
How it makes you think, what it makes you want
While when it ends, does gettin' revenge sound better than movin' on?
Damn, I'd love to live and let live
Let it go, forgive and forget

