Playboi Carti Dances To The Weeknd's "Cry For Me" At Detroit Concert

The Weeknd is on what is now the fifth leg of his After Hours Til Dawn tour. He began the tour in North America in 2022 before traveling to Europe and Latin America in 2023 and Australia in 2024. Now, he's back on the road, once again touring North America to coincide with the release of Hurry Up Tomorrow, his sixth album and (allegedly) his last under his iconic stage name. Playboi Carti has been serving as the opener on the latest iteration of The Weeknd's tour, an appropriate choice considering their recent output as a duo.

Fans recently caught Carti dancing to Weeknd's song "Cry For Me," a standout cut from the 80+ minute odyssey he dropped at the beginning of the year. The video is from their latest stop on the tour, Detroit's Ford Field, on May 25.

It's not surprising that Carti would want to support his friend and tour buddy by dancing along to his music. Carti has recently been involved in a feud with Kanye West for the last few months. The two don't seem to be letting up anytime soon.

Playboi Carti And The Weeknd Tour

Playboi Carti has enjoyed a big 2025 so far, thanks to the release of his long-awaited third album, MUSIC. It was a bit surprising to see Carti not go on his own tour for MUSIC, opening for The Weeknd instead. Some of his fans have expressed disappointment, with many of them citing the difference in energy between a Carti show and a Weeknd show.

As for The Weeknd, his years-long tour has been hugely lucrative, grossing nearly $400 million by the end of its 2023 dates alone. It broke Michael Jackson's record for the highest grossing tour by a Black musician and will make many more millions of dollars. Additionally, Hurry Up Tomorrow (the album) received critical praise and sold over 490,000 copies in its first week.