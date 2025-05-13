The Weeknd Considers Switching Course & Keeping His Stage Name

BY Cole Blake 703 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Arizona Republic
The Weeknd performs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 30, 2022. Entertainment The Weeknd Concert At State Farm Stadium © Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Weeknd says that his new film, "Hurry Up Tomorrow," might actually be more of a "rebirth" than a death.

The Weeknd says he's not entirely committed to the idea of dropping his stage name, despite bringing up the idea several times in recent years. Speaking about his new film, Hurry Up Tomorrow, during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he suggested that it's not quite the death of "The Weeknd."

“It feels like it. I mean, I’ve kind of toyed with the idea in the past with albums. But it could also just be a rebirth. Who knows?” he told the outlet, as caught by Uproxx.

Back in January, he seemed to have a much more confident stance on dropping the name. He told Variety: “It’s a headspace I’ve gotta get into that I just don’t have any more desire for. I feel like it comes with so much… You have a persona, but then you have the competition of it all. It becomes this rat race: more accolades, more success, more shows, more albums, more awards and more No. 1s. It never ends until you end it.”

Read More: The Weeknd Sparks Suspicion Of Name Change Again With Nationwide Billboards

The Weeknd Name Change

He added: “Everything needs to feel like a challenge. And for me right now, The Weeknd, whatever that is, it’s been mastered. No one’s gonna do the Weeknd better than me, and I’m not gonna do it better than what it is right now. I think I’ve overcome every challenge as this persona, and that’s why I’m really excited about this film, because I love this challenge. But I just want to know what comes after. I want to know what tomorrow looks like.”

As for Hurry Up Tomorrow, The Weeknd's new film is releasing in theaters on May 16, 2025. It serves as a companion piece to the singer's sixth studio album of the same name, which he dropped back in January. In addition to himself, it stars Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. Trey Edward Shults, who co-wrote the project with The Weeknd and Reza Fahim, serves as the director.

Read more: MusicThe Weeknd's Music-Based Film With Jenna Ortega & Barry Keoghan Gets Release Date

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Music The Weeknd Still Seems Noncommittal About Completely Killing Off His Iconic Stage Name 4.4K
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Music The Weeknd's First Week Sales Projections For "Hurry Up Tomorrow" Are Eye-Opening To Say The Least 4.9K
The Weeknd Performs In Melbourne Music The Weeknd Sparks Suspicion Of Name Change Again With Nationwide Billboards 5.5K
Syndication: Desert Sun Music The Weeknd Debuts New Snippet Ahead Of "Hurry Up Tomorrow" Film And Fans Are Elated 1353