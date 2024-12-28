The Weeknd Sparks Suspicion Of Name Change Again With Nationwide Billboards

Is The Weeknd over?

The end appears to be near for The Weeknd, according to nationwide billboards. The pop star has been promoting his upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, which includes a motion picture starring Jenna Ortega. The album arrives in January, but the latest campaign has possibly advertised the end of the singer's iconic persona. Billboards across the county read: "The E nd is near." The Weeknd has hinted at a change in his music for years. In a 2023 interview with W Magazine, Abel discussed a change, saying, "I'm going through a cathartic path right now. It's getting to a place and a time where I'm getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter. I'll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I'm definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn."

The billboards have sparked mixed reactions from fans across social media. An X user commented, "Good thing he writing his own ending instead of making us OVO goons do it for him!" Another user questioned the validity of the plan. They tweeted: "Good marketing, but what artist gonna fill the gap when he’s officially done?" "He mentioned retiring the name 'The Weeknd' few years ago but it also could mean The end of the trilogy," tweeted a user about the singer.

Lionsgate has set May 16, 2025, as the North American release date for Hurry Up Tomorrow, the highly anticipated feature film debut of pop icon The Weeknd. Directed by Trey Edward Shults, the film is described as a "musically driven psychological thriller" and serves as a creative extension of The Weeknd’s latest artistic endeavors.