Kendrick Lamar Loses Daily In New Gatorade Commercial

Kendrick Lamar may not lose rap battles, but the Compton rap star acknowledges his losses in the new Gatorade commercial.

In the black-and-white commercial released over the weekend. The GNX creator is showcased working out with his posse and, of course, drinking Gatorade. While excerising, Lamar shares his inner thoughts, which includes him detailing his daily defeats.

The Gatorade residue falls across his face in different colors to match the drink flavors. Lamar’s “Peekaboo” plays in the background of the commercial.

Lamar, in the voiceover, reflects on Gatorade’s 1965 origins, asking, “How much are you willing to lose?” It’s a challenge that defines both athletic ambition and artistic resilience.

The latest campaign is a part of Lamar’s new partnership with the drink giant. It follows the rap star’s phenomenal 2025.

Kendrick Lamar Gatorade

Kendrick Lamar has become the first musician to headline a Gatorade campaign, fronting the brand’s 2025 “Lose More. Win More.” series. Known for spotlighting elite athletes, Gatorade marks its 60th anniversary with a bold shift, aiming to connect with a broader, younger audience by blending music, culture, and sport.

Gatorade’s Chief Brand Officer, Anuj Bhasin, described Lamar as a symbol of creative endurance and personal evolution. His presence supports the revival of the brand’s iconic “Is It In You?” platform, aimed at motivating future generations. By casting a lyricist known for introspection and vision, the brand celebrates the drive, struggle, and triumph that transcend courts, fields, or stages.

Lamar’s role arrives alongside his record-breaking Grand National Tour with SZA, extending his cultural footprint into the world of sports branding. The tour supports Lamar’s latest album.

Critics praised GNX for its bold sonic blend of G-funk, jazz, and supportnod LA hip-Hop. Tracks like “Squabble Up” nod to old-school electro with lyrical complexity, showcasing Lamar’s range. Guest appearances from SZA, Roddy Ricch, and Kamasi Washington added emotional depth and texture.

GNX follows Lamar defeating Drake in their epic rap battle. Drake raps about moving on from the beef in his joint album with PartyNextDoor.