the weeknd detroit

Music
Playboi Carti Dances To The Weeknd's "Cry For Me" At Detroit Concert
Playboi Carti was seen dancing to The Weeknd's "Cry For Me" during their latest tour stop in Detroit over the weekend.
By
Devin Morton
8 hrs ago
