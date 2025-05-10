"Timeless" just got a brand new remix from Doechii, and fortunately for The Weeknd and Playboi Carti, they have the perfect way to celebrate. Per Billboard, they just kicked off their "After Hours Til Dawn" stadium tour in Arizona last night (Friday, May 9), also supported by Mike Dean.

The State Farm Stadium in Glendale had a lot of die-hards pile in to witness this massive event. This is the latest iteration of the Canadian artist's gargantuan After Hours trilogy shows, and it might be his last run under his artistic moniker. Well, in North America at least, where this leg will run throughout the summer. We'll see if other regions of the world get their turn eventually.

Regardless, this Arizona start to the tour is followed by a two-week break before picking things back up in Detroit. The reason for this is most likely Hurry Up Tomorrow, The Weeknd's new movie about the very same album he's touring. In fact, the film version came first.

Playboi Carti, fresh off a "Grand National" cameo, ran through 15 tracks in about 45 minutes. Abel Tesfaye, on the other hand, had over two hours to revisit his whole discography (save for Kiss Land) and choose 37 highlights from it. Check out the full breakdown below.

The Weeknd Concert AZ

Playboi Carti Setlist

1. EVIL J0RDAN

2. FE!N

3. Sky

4. Shoota

5. 2024

6. LIKE WEEZY (twice)

7. CRUSH

8. FINE S**T (twice)

9. CHARGE DEM H*ES A FEE

10. GOOD CREDIT

11. Magnolia

12. HBA

13. Stop Breathing (shortened)

14. OLYMPIAN

15. Type S**t

The Weeknd Setlist

1. The Abyss

2. Wake Me Up

3. After Hours

4. Opening Night

5. Starboy

6. Heartless

7. Faith

8. Take My Breath

9. Sacrifice

10. How Do I Make You Love Me?

11. Can't Feel My Face

12. Lost In The Fire

13. Often

14. Given Up On Me

15. I Was Never There

16. The Hills

17. Baptized In Fear

18. Open Hearts

19. Cry For Me

20. São Paulo

21. Timeless (with Playboi Carti)

22. RATHER LIE (with Playboi Carti)

23. Creepin'

24. Niagara Falls

25. One Of The Girls

26. Out Of Time

27. I Feel It Coming

28. Die For You

29. Is There Someone Else?

30. Wicked Games

31. Call Out My Name

32. Hurry Up Tomorrow

33. Save Your Tears

34. Less Than Zero

35. Blinding Lights

36. In Heaven (Lady In The Radiator Song) [Peter Ivers & David Lynch cover]

37. Moth To A Flame