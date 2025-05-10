"Timeless" just got a brand new remix from Doechii, and fortunately for The Weeknd and Playboi Carti, they have the perfect way to celebrate. Per Billboard, they just kicked off their "After Hours Til Dawn" stadium tour in Arizona last night (Friday, May 9), also supported by Mike Dean.
The State Farm Stadium in Glendale had a lot of die-hards pile in to witness this massive event. This is the latest iteration of the Canadian artist's gargantuan After Hours trilogy shows, and it might be his last run under his artistic moniker. Well, in North America at least, where this leg will run throughout the summer. We'll see if other regions of the world get their turn eventually.
Regardless, this Arizona start to the tour is followed by a two-week break before picking things back up in Detroit. The reason for this is most likely Hurry Up Tomorrow, The Weeknd's new movie about the very same album he's touring. In fact, the film version came first.
Playboi Carti, fresh off a "Grand National" cameo, ran through 15 tracks in about 45 minutes. Abel Tesfaye, on the other hand, had over two hours to revisit his whole discography (save for Kiss Land) and choose 37 highlights from it. Check out the full breakdown below.
The Weeknd Concert AZ
Playboi Carti Setlist
1. EVIL J0RDAN
2. FE!N
3. Sky
4. Shoota
5. 2024
6. LIKE WEEZY (twice)
7. CRUSH
8. FINE S**T (twice)
9. CHARGE DEM H*ES A FEE
10. GOOD CREDIT
11. Magnolia
12. HBA
13. Stop Breathing (shortened)
14. OLYMPIAN
15. Type S**t
The Weeknd Setlist
1. The Abyss
2. Wake Me Up
3. After Hours
4. Opening Night
5. Starboy
6. Heartless
7. Faith
8. Take My Breath
9. Sacrifice
10. How Do I Make You Love Me?
11. Can't Feel My Face
12. Lost In The Fire
13. Often
14. Given Up On Me
15. I Was Never There
16. The Hills
17. Baptized In Fear
18. Open Hearts
19. Cry For Me
20. São Paulo
21. Timeless (with Playboi Carti)
22. RATHER LIE (with Playboi Carti)
23. Creepin'
24. Niagara Falls
25. One Of The Girls
26. Out Of Time
27. I Feel It Coming
28. Die For You
29. Is There Someone Else?
30. Wicked Games
31. Call Out My Name
32. Hurry Up Tomorrow
33. Save Your Tears
34. Less Than Zero
35. Blinding Lights
36. In Heaven (Lady In The Radiator Song) [Peter Ivers & David Lynch cover]
37. Moth To A Flame