The Weeknd Admits To Having A Sleeping Problem Before "Hurry Up Tomorrow"

The Weeknd has a sleeping problem.

Abel sat down with Fader to discuss his real-life struggles while being one of the biggest artists in the world. He is no stranger to pushing creative boundaries, but his upcoming film Hurry Up Tomorrow draws from a deeply personal and haunting place.

The multi-platinum artist opened up about his ongoing struggle with sleep paralysis and how the condition shaped the emotional core of the film. “There are no villains in this movie,” he said. “Sleep paralysis is the real antagonist.”

With rare vulnerability, he described the terrifying experience of lying in bed, half-conscious, aware of his surroundings yet unable to move. “You’re paralyzed for what feels like a minute. Sometimes you see a dark figure in the corner. You hear voices,” he said. “It’s vivid, disorienting. I still deal with it, though not as often.”

This isn’t just creative inspiration—it’s lived experience. For The Weeknd, the nightmare became a framework for storytelling. He dove into the neurological roots of the condition, learning that it stems from a lack of deep sleep and overstimulation.

“Your brain stays awake while your body shuts down,” he explained. His remedy? “Turn the phone off. Kill the lights. No TV. Just let your mind rest.”

Hurry Up Tomorrow—set to hit theaters on May 16—isn’t tied to an album. It stands alone as a surreal, psychological odyssey. The trailer premiered at CinemaCon 2025 at Caesars Colosseum in Las Vegas, where co-star Jenna Ortega struggled to categorize it.

“It’s hard to describe,” she admitted. “It’s soulful. More like an experience than a film. You have to surrender to it.”

The Weeknd appears to be surrendering to more than just art. Earlier this year, he shared his growing reliance on short, structured naps to ease stress.

“I’ve been into astronaut naps,” he said. “Exactly 26 minutes. Lights off. Phone away. No more, no less. It resets everything.”

As both filmmaker and performer, The Weeknd continues to fuse sound, image, and emotion into something singular. With Hurry Up Tomorrow, he’s not chasing a hit—he’s confronting the shadows that have followed him into sleep and turning them into cinema.