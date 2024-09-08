The Weeknd And Playboi Carti Debut New Song Together In Brazil

The Weeknd brought out Playboi Carti at the massive concert.

The Weeknd brought Playboi Carti on stage during his massive concert in São Paulo, Brazil on Saturday night to debut a new collaboration. The appearance comes after Carti shared a screenshot of himself on FaceTime with the iconic singer, last month. The two previously worked together on the song “Popular” with Madonna as well.

Carti kicked off his time on stage with a performance of his Travis Scott collaboration, "FE!N." Rocking a throwback Vince Carter jersey, he then transitioned into the previously unheard new song. Both The Weeknd and Carti are preparing for new albums that are expected to release before the end of the year. Further details on the upcoming track are unclear.

The Weeknd Performs On The "After Hours Til Dawn" Tour

September 29, 2023, Mexico City, Mexico: Abel Makkonen Tesfaye known as The Weeknd performs on stage as part of his world tour 'After Hours Til Dawn' at Foro Sol. (Photo by Ismael Rosas/ Eyepix Group) (Photo credit should read Ismael Rosas/ Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

The Weeknd previously discussed his love for Brazil and the unique energy the crowd there brings during an interview with Billboard Brazil, earlier this week. “I can speak for all artists when I say it’s hard to put into words the love and energy that the Brazilian people express when you’re on stage,” he told the outlet. “You feel the music so deeply. São Paulo and Rio reminded me that the frequencies we radiate as musicians are important. They remind me why I wanted to make music: to connect. I’ll spend the rest of my life knowing that.”

Playboi Carti Joins The Weeknd On Stage In Brazil