The Weeknd Admits He Suffered A Panic Attack Before Interview Discussing Mental Health Struggles

The Weeknd spoke candidly about his challenges with mental health.

The Weeknd spoke candidly about his struggles with anxiety during an interview with Billboard Brazil ahead of Saturday night's massive concert in São Paulo. In doing so, he admitted that he suffered a panic attack just before the conversation and is constantly dealing with anxiety.

“It’s funny you should mention this [mental health]. I just had a panic attack right before this interview," he admitted to the outlet. "My anxiety is a constant battle, and I feel like it never goes away. I’m learning to control it, but I’ve already realized that it’s part of my life. I can’t escape it.”

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 7: Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye performs on stage during the 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour' at MorumBIS on September 7, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images for Live Nation)

From there, he discussed the struggle he's felt with finding his purpose. “The biggest challenge is not knowing if you were made for this, not knowing if it was meant to be. Most people still don’t know. I feel very lucky. I was able to take these depressive and nihilistic feelings and put them into my work. That ended up being my therapy,” he said. Billboard noted that he was raised in an Ethiopian Orthodox Christian household before he mentioned his connection to God. “I think about giving up every day. But I also find purpose every day,” he said. “My relationship with God is stronger than ever. I find comfort in His presence when I need it most. I talk to Him constantly. It’s been a long journey, but I’m here."

