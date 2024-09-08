The Weeknd Admits He Suffered A Panic Attack Before Interview Discussing Mental Health Struggles

BYCole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Premiere Of A24's "Uncut Gems" - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: The Weeknd attends the premiere of A24's "Uncut Gems" at The Dome at ArcLight Hollywood on December 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
The Weeknd spoke candidly about his challenges with mental health.

The Weeknd spoke candidly about his struggles with anxiety during an interview with Billboard Brazil ahead of Saturday night's massive concert in São Paulo. In doing so, he admitted that he suffered a panic attack just before the conversation and is constantly dealing with anxiety.

“It’s funny you should mention this [mental health]. I just had a panic attack right before this interview," he admitted to the outlet. "My anxiety is a constant battle, and I feel like it never goes away. I’m learning to control it, but I’ve already realized that it’s part of my life. I can’t escape it.”

Read More: The Weeknd And Playboi Carti Debut New Song Together In Brazil

The Weeknd Performs In Sao Paulo, Brazil

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 7: Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye performs on stage during the 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour' at MorumBIS on September 7, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images for Live Nation)

From there, he discussed the struggle he's felt with finding his purpose. “The biggest challenge is not knowing if you were made for this, not knowing if it was meant to be. Most people still don’t know. I feel very lucky. I was able to take these depressive and nihilistic feelings and put them into my work. That ended up being my therapy,” he said. Billboard noted that he was raised in an Ethiopian Orthodox Christian household before he mentioned his connection to God. “I think about giving up every day. But I also find purpose every day,” he said. “My relationship with God is stronger than ever. I find comfort in His presence when I need it most. I talk to Him constantly. It’s been a long journey, but I’m here."

The Weeknd Shares The Artwork For "Hurry Up Tomorrow"

During the São Paulo concert, The Weeknd ended up bringing out Playboi Carti to premiere an unreleased song. It comes as he continues to prepare for his new album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. He shared the cover art for fans on Friday. Be on the lookout for further updates on The Weeknd on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: The Weeknd Reveals Exciting Details About His Upcoming Album "Hurry Up Tomorrow"

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...