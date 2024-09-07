Playboi Carti Fan Allegedly Breaks Into The Rapper's Hotel Room In Brazil

A Playboi Carti fan is going viral for the antics.

A fan of Playboi Carti allegedly broke into his hotel room in Brazil and filmed the inside. The video of what appears to be the rapper's hotel room and screenshots of the person who seemingly broke in admitting to doing so are circulating online. "As I'm Brazilian, I'm going to try to get into the hotel pretending to be a guest. LOL," the person wrote in one DM.

As the post went viral on social media, users criticized the fan's antics. One person on X (formerly Twitter) wrote: "Wow, telling people that a large artist has no security at his hotel is definitely a good idea!" Another added: "Sum n****s actually have mental problems like why tf would you think of doin sum sh*t like this." Others joked about the incident causing further delays to his upcoming album.

Playboi Carti Draws Massive Crowd For Rolling Loud Europe

VIENNA, AUSTRIA - JULY 6: Atmosphere as Playboi Carti performs on day 2 of Rolling Loud Europe 2024 at Magna Racino on July 6, 2024, in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by Mario Skraban/Getty Images)

The hotel room incident comes after Billboard awarded Carti with Artist of the Year at the R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players ceremony in New York City. During his acceptance speech, he notably gave a shoutout to the late Rich Homie Quan, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 33. "I want to thank my mama, I want to thank God," he said during the event. "Thank you, Billboard. This my first award. I'm very happy to be here. R.I.P. Rich Homie Quan. ATL in the building. Shout-out to the whole New York. I love y'all. Thank you."

Playboi Carti Fan Breaks Into His Hotel Room