Maury Povich Calls On Playboi Carti To "Drop The Album"

Maury Povich wants new music from the "Whole Lotta Red" rapper.

Even Maury Povich is demanding Playboi Carti hurry up and drop his next studio album as fans eagerly await his highly-anticipated third studio album. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Maury host expressed his excitement for a follow-up to 2020's Whole Lotta Red. "Drop the album," Maury captioned a pair of photos of himself smiling at the camera.

Fans on social media have been loving the post. In the comments section, one user wrote: "I wasn’t familiar on how tapped in u were Maury." Another added: "Maury co-sign.. what more this n***a need bra," while other others dropped laughing emojis.

The request from Maury comes after Carti teased having new music ready to go on social media, last week. Posting on his @opium_00pium Instagram account, Carti shared a song called “Play This.” In the comments section, he wrote: "IM NOT DONE AT ALL DIS SUM COOL S— I WANTED YALL TO HEAR BC I LOVE DIS SONG BUT DA SHIT DATS ON MY ALBUM OVRLY TRIMM.” Days earlier he further teased the project during a club appearance. As caught by Billboard, he told the crowd: “Shout out to my n—a Kanye, you know what I’m saying. He over here making beats and sh—t. That album gonna be crazy, I can’t wait to show y’all n—s.”

