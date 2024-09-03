Playboi Carti Gives Hopeful Progress Update On His Eagerly Awaited "I Am Music" Album

All will be right in the world for Carti's fans when this drops.

Saying that Playboi Carti fans are ready for I Am Music would be a massive understatement. The influential Atlanta, Georgia MC has been teasing his third studio album for quite a while, with a lot of it happening at the beginning of this year. The 28-year-old put out several tracks on his YouTube and Instagram accounts such as "EVILJ0RDAN", "BACKR00MS", "Ketamine", "2024", and more. Despite a lack of new singles or any news for that matter, Carti has been keeping busy in the features department.

He's worked with the likes of Metro Boomin and Future, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, Camila Cabello, Drake and more. A few of his contributions have led to some high charting success, so at least he's active and staying relevant. However, we would be lying if we said that this was enough. Thankfully, we are finally getting some more news surrounding I Am Music and it's good. Billboard released a revealing feature on the mysterious rager that was conducted right before Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash in June.

Playboi Carti Is A "Meticulous" Creator

In the article, he reveals that the album is still in the works and is still slated for a 2024 release. Throughout the piece, Carti is described as "meticulous". The "Magnolia" hitmaker was frustrated with the creative losses during the recording of Whole Lotta Red thanks to leaks. It's maybe why he's taking an even more precautious approach to I Am Music, making sure that the art remains hidden, for the most part. Carti's manager and Opium CEO, Erin Larsen, perhaps described it best when it comes to how he views his craft. "He’s giving people his absolute best, things that he wants to put his stamp on. It delays the process. You don’t want to see the Mona Lisa in an art museum before it is a finished piece of work". While this might anger some, we are even more excited to hear what's in store for us.