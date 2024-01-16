Playboi Carti Continues His Run With Demonic Single "EVILJ0RDAN"

Playboi Carti is easily one of the most anticipated artists of 2024. Overall, fans want his album to drop as soon as possible. However, Carti knows how to tease fans and leave them wanting more. Since the end of 2023, he has been periodically delivering new singles for fans to listen to. For instance, he came through with songs like "H00DBYAIR," "UR THE MOON," and "2024." Furthermore, at the start of the year, he came out with "BACKR00MS" which features Travis Scott.

Today, Carti revealed that he would be coming through with yet another song. This is his fifth single as part of this rollout, and no one knew what to expect. Well, at 9:30 PM EST, Carti took to his Opium Instagram account and dropped a song called "EVILJ0RDAN." Upon hearing the beat to the song, you will quickly realize this is the infamous DJ Swamp Izzo snippet that came out long before "UR THE MOON" was even on anyone's radar. Fans have wanted this song for quite some time, and they finally got their wish.

Read More: Playboi Carti's "2024" Is Turning Into An Overnight Sensation

Playboi Carti Does It Again

As you will hear, this track comes complete with some demonic production that is going to capture your attention. Like many of his other recent tracks, this offering contains some dark sounds that have Carti diving into his lower register. He is showcasing a sound he has never really experimented with before, and it is paying off big time. Fans are excited about this direction, and we cannot wait to hear what this album is going to sound like. Hopefully, we get a release date sooner rather than later.

Now that Carti has dropped five singles throughout this rollout, let us know your favorite, in the comments section below. What are your expectations for this upcoming project? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming projects. There is a lot of great music on tap for 2024.

Read More: Playboi Carti Reveals DMs With Vince Staples