Playboi Carti's Arrest Gets Reactions From Benji Blue Bills & Bear1Boss

Footage recently surfaced online of Playboi Carti's arrest for speeding in 2022, and fans and fellow rappers alike had no shortage of reactions. Of course, since this was old footage, many took it much more lightly than if it had popped up around the traffic stop's date. Still, many folks decided to clown his situation or speak negatively on it, including one Benji Blue Bills during a recent Instagram Live session. Specifically, he decided to take aim at the Opium boss' attempts to get out of the arrest, and blasted this as bizarre movement from him. They have some issues to work out among themselves, so this is probably just an extension of that tension.

"These n***as trying to suck d**k in the police car," Benji Blue Bills expressed with a laugh, who recently "reacted" to Playboi Carti's diss against him. "Aye, man, these n***as trying to suck d**k not to go to jail. 'Officer, is there anything I can do to not go to jail? Anything? You sure there ain't nothing?' Face a**. Them n***as say, 'Jail? Jail?!' Come on, bruh. Ain't no gangster moving like that, man. These n***as be fool, man. 'Officer, is there anything I can do to not go to jail?' Man, you was speeding, you wasn't even doing s**t. You was speeding!"

Read More: Travis Scott Rocks The Crowd By Performing Playboi Carti’s “BACKR00MS” And Playing “2024” In The Club: Watch

Elswhere, rapper Bear1Boss recently revealed, as the new footage showed, that he actually met Playboi Carti at the same jail he was getting booked at. Furthermore, you can see his excited reaction in the clip below while the Atlanta rage pioneer stands silently and stoically. "I was locked up with Carti he said Dnt tell nobody wtf did that do for me [crying-laughing emoji]," the KEY! collaborator tweeted once this body-cam footage sprouted up online. It must be quite the bizarre experience to meet one of your favorite rappers in the slammer.

Bear1Boss Meets Carti In Prison: Watch

Meanwhile, this might go under many fans' radar given all the hype around the "King Vamp" MC's next album. That will take precedent over a lot of this drama, especially since it resurfaced from over a year ago. We'll see if more details emerge about this, but we're much more interested in release updates from him. On that note, come back to HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Playboi Carti.

Read More: Playboi Carti “Antagonist” Tour Allegedly Postponed Over Homixide Gang Legal Battle