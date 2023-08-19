KEY! Is Back With His New Album “Marquis”

KEY! is back with his brand new album Marquis, which was released on August 18. The name might not be familiar to you, but he has been making music since the early 2010s. Specifically, his first effort was dropped back on July 2, 2012. It was titled Mothers Are the Blame and since then he has been featured on some of the biggest projects of the last couple of years.

For example, he was a guest on Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III making a star-studded track called “Oh Wow… Swerve” with J. Cole. Then, he appeared on the A$AP Mob’s 2017 project Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy. There he was on Please Shut Up with A$AP Rocky and Gucci Mane. So, he has a history of big artists recruiting him for some of their biggest releases. It is nice to see that trend for KEY! and hopefully it can continue.

What To Expect From A KEY! Project and “Marquis”

When it comes to a KEY! album one thing to know is that even though the tracklists can get up to 17 to 18 songs, none reach the 50-minute mark. That is the same case here with the run time, it is short and sweet. Marquis is just over 26 minutes and 11 tracks and features a few other artists. Those include Redd Smash on “Crank Dat” and “Cheat Code.” Tony Shhnow is featured on “You Need God.” Then, Bear1Boss, LongbodyLeo, ManMan Savage, and Jace are the other guests to appear.

What are your thoughts on this new project, Marquis, from KEY!? What is your favorite song or feature from him? Do you think he deserves more recognition in the Atlanta rap scene? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to let us know your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, keep it locked with HNHH

Marquis Tracklist:

Hey Intro! Legit You Need God Crank Dat Cheat Code Catch Me Change The World That Fye Pop It Racks Don’t Talk Back Love Like This

