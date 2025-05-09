Doechii Shines On The Weeknd & Playboi Carti's "Timeless" Remix

Doechii's been everywhere to open 2025. The Tampa rapper started her year with a Grammy win for Best Rap Album, becoming the first woman to win the prestigious award since Lauryn Hill in 1999. She formally released "Anxiety," the Gotye-sampling track that she initially recorded in 2020. It has since gone viral, reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and further establishing her as an artist. The TDE signee's momentum is huge at the moment. So much so that she's turning that buzz into an appearance on a remix of The Weeknd and Playboi Carti's hit single "Timeless," a standout from the former's excellent album Hurry Up Tomorrow.

Last week (May 2), Doechii appeared on the remix of Westside Gunn's "Egypt," delivering a show-stealing verse in one of the most confident performances of her young career. The "Timeless" remix is not as seamless of a fit as the "Egypt" remix was, but Doechii's so undeniably herself that it does not matter.

On the track, Doechii brags about her newfound success. She talks about her brand grossing huge numbers and saying she's been legit "since hopscotch," playing into the recurring theme of the original. The Weeknd and Playboi Carti's parts are the same, but Doechii's new verse gives the track an energy it did not necessarily have before. She's a quality addition to what was already a great song, and is worth the listen. You can stream the track below.

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, & Doechii - "Timeless (Remix)"

Quotable Lyrics: