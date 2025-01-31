The Weeknd & Playboi Carti Announce Stadium Tour To Support "Hurry Up Tomorrow"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 882 Views
NFL: Super Bowl LV-Halftime Show Press Conference
Feb 4, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Recording artist The Weeknd speaks at the halftime show press conference ahead of the Super Bowl 55 football game, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Mandatory Credit: Perry Knotts/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Carti on the road?!

The Weeknd is rolling out his new (and possibly final) album Hurry Up Tomorrow in a big way. More specifically, he's expanding his "After Hours Til Dawn" tour into 2025. Moreover, this new run of stadium shows goes from early May in Phoenix, Arizona up to early September in San Antonio, Texas. However, most excitingly, it will also feature Playboi Carti, except for the June 25 and 26 dates in California. Also, Mike Dean will join the trek as a special guest. According to a press release per UPROXX, these performances will include "never-before-seen production." Furthermore, the artist presale is currently live and goes up to Tuesday (February 4) at 9AM EST. Then, that's followed by a general presale starting on Wednesday (February 5) at 10AM local time and ending on Thursday (February 6) at 10AM local time.

Finally, the general ticket sale for this tour from The Weeknd and Playboi Carti starts on Friday (February 7) at 10AM local time. If you're curious, you can find more information on all of this on the official website. Scroll a bit further down below to see the full list of dates for these shows. Regardless of your predictions, this should be a very exciting collaborative affair. After all, Abel Tesfaye and Jordan Carter have worked together a lot as of late. Whether it's their recent song "Timeless" or special "00XO" deluxe editions of Hurry Up Tomorrow, they make a lot of magic. While we can't make too many guesses as to how this will all go down, it all sounds like fireworks.

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti's Tour

May 9 — Phoenix, AZ — State Farm Stadium.
May 24 — Detroit, MI — Ford Field.
May 30 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field Stadium.
June 5 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium.
June 10 — Foxborough, MA — Gillette Stadium.
June 14 — Minneapolis, MN — U.S. Bank Stadium.
June 21 — Denver, CO — Empower Field at Mile High.
June 25 — Inglewood, CA — SoFi Stadium (no Playboi Carti).
June 26 — Inglewood, CA — SoFi Stadium (no Playboi Carti).
July 5 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium.
July 8 — Santa Clara, CA — Levi’s Stadium.
July 12 — Seattle, WA — Lumen Field.
July 15 — Vancouver, BC — BC Place.


July 19 — Edmonton, AB — Commonwealth Stadium.
July 24 — Montréal, QC — Parc Jean Drapeau.
July 27 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Centre.
July 28 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Centre.
July 30 — Philadelphia, PA — Lincoln Financial Field.
August 2 — Landover, MD — Northwest Stadium.
August 12 — Nashville, TN — Nissan Stadium.
August 15 — Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium.
August 21 — Atlanta, GA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
August 24 — Orlando, FL — Camping World Stadium.
August 27 — Arlington, TX — AT&T Stadium.
August 30 — Houston, TX — NRG Stadium.
September 3 — San Antonio, TX — Alamodom.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
