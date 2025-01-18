The Weeknd Makes $1 Million Donation To L.A. Wildfire Relief

The California wildfires have done unprecedented damage in 2025. Millions of homes burned down, and millions of people forced to abandon their belongings. It's been a harrowing experience, and one that the entertainment world has tried to alleviate through kind words and support. The Weeknd has gone above and beyond, however. The Canadian singer decided to to donate a staggering $1 million to L.A. wildfire relief, according to Billboard. This falls right in line with the Weeknd's charitable history.

The Weeknd's donation will be dispersed among the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, and GoFundMe’s Wildfire Relief Fund. It'll benefit first responders who are still risking their lives to put out fires, as well as the aforementioned L.A. residents. This isn't the first time the Weeknd has been linked to the wildfires. The singer was originally planning to release his new album, Hurry Up, Tomorrow, on January 24. A day later, the Weeknd was set to perform a show at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles. He decided to delay the release of the album and cancel the show.

The Weeknd Previously Canceled His L.A. Concert

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: The Weeknd attends the U.N. World Food Programme as it welcomes The Weeknd as a Goodwill Ambassador on October 07, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for U.N. World Food Programme)

"The city has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and my thoughts are with everyone impacted during this difficult time," The Weeknd stated. "My focus remains on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding its incredible people as they rebuild." The singer has been lauded for his sensitivity regarding the wildfires, and his handling of them. Those who have kept tabs on him over the years, however, know that he is an extremely charitable celebrity.

The Weeknd has donated over $9 million to provide food to Palestinians in Gaza over the last two years. "We are very grateful for Abel’s continued support," said Barron Segar, CEO of World Food Program USA. "As WFP works to respond to the urgent hunger crisis in Gaza." The Weeknd has also donated to COVID-19 relief efforts, Black Lives Matter, and he sent $2 million to the WFP to provide food to women and kids in Ethiopia.