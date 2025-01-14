The Weeknd Delays "Hurry, Up Tomorrow" Release Due To L.A. Fires

The singer wants fans to be safe.

The Weeknd has been putting a promotional masterclass. The intrigue for his upcoming album, Hurry Up, Tomorrow could not be higher. Everything fans have heard and read about the album has made it sound like the sendoff that an artist of The Weeknd's caliber deserves. It was originally scheduled to be released on January 24. In the wake of the ongoing fires that have been affecting California, however, the singer has made a change. The Weeknd took to social media on Monday to confirm that the anticipated album has been delayed.

The Weeknd had quite the week planned. Unfortunately, a lot of the planning was Los Angeles based. The singer planned to put on a concert at the Rose Bowl in L.A. on January 25. He cited L.A. as a huge source of inspiration on his music, which is why he felt compelled to perform there. "Out of respect and concern for the people of Los Angeles County," the singer wrote. "I am canceling the Rose Bowl concert originally scheduled for January 25th." The Weeknd made it clear that his thoughts are with "everyone" who has been impacted by the California fires. So much so, in fact, that he felt compelled to push the album back by a week.

Read More: The Weeknd Sparks Suspicion Of Name Change Again With Nationwide Billboards

The Weeknd's Album Will Release On January 31

"I have also decided to push the release of my album to January 31," The Weeknd wrote. "My focus on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding its incredible people as they rebuild." Variety reported that Ticketmaster will automatically refund Rose Bowl tickets. Purchases made through third party resellers, however, are a different story. The outlet suggests that purchasers who used SeatGeek or StubHub reach out to "point of purchase." The Weeknd's decision makes sense, given that California is still assessing the damage caused by the wildfires.

Furthermore, The Weeknd has made it clear that Hurry Up, Tomorrow is a monumental release. The influences the singer is pulling from range as far as rage rap to the Scarface soundtrack from 1983. The latter came about due to the singer's collaboration with Scarface composer Giorgio Moroder. "His DNA has always been in all of my music," The Weeknd asserted. "But I’m really honing in on it here, especially the operatic synths in Scarface." We can't wait to hear what it all sounds like on January 31.