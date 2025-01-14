The Weeknd Delays "Hurry, Up Tomorrow" Release Due To L.A. Fires

BYElias Andrews217 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) The Weeknd performs onstage at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
The singer wants fans to be safe.

The Weeknd has been putting a promotional masterclass. The intrigue for his upcoming album, Hurry Up, Tomorrow could not be higher. Everything fans have heard and read about the album has made it sound like the sendoff that an artist of The Weeknd's caliber deserves. It was originally scheduled to be released on January 24. In the wake of the ongoing fires that have been affecting California, however, the singer has made a change. The Weeknd took to social media on Monday to confirm that the anticipated album has been delayed.

The Weeknd had quite the week planned. Unfortunately, a lot of the planning was Los Angeles based. The singer planned to put on a concert at the Rose Bowl in L.A. on January 25. He cited L.A. as a huge source of inspiration on his music, which is why he felt compelled to perform there. "Out of respect and concern for the people of Los Angeles County," the singer wrote. "I am canceling the Rose Bowl concert originally scheduled for January 25th." The Weeknd made it clear that his thoughts are with "everyone" who has been impacted by the California fires. So much so, in fact, that he felt compelled to push the album back by a week.

Read More: The Weeknd Sparks Suspicion Of Name Change Again With Nationwide Billboards

The Weeknd's Album Will Release On January 31

"I have also decided to push the release of my album to January 31," The Weeknd wrote. "My focus on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding its incredible people as they rebuild." Variety reported that Ticketmaster will automatically refund Rose Bowl tickets. Purchases made through third party resellers, however, are a different story. The outlet suggests that purchasers who used SeatGeek or StubHub reach out to "point of purchase." The Weeknd's decision makes sense, given that California is still assessing the damage caused by the wildfires.

Furthermore, The Weeknd has made it clear that Hurry Up, Tomorrow is a monumental release. The influences the singer is pulling from range as far as rage rap to the Scarface soundtrack from 1983. The latter came about due to the singer's collaboration with Scarface composer Giorgio Moroder. "His DNA has always been in all of my music," The Weeknd asserted. "But I’m really honing in on it here, especially the operatic synths in Scarface." We can't wait to hear what it all sounds like on January 31.

Read More: The Weeknd Still Seems Noncommittal About Completely Killing Off His Iconic Stage Name

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...