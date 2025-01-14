Beyonce Delays January 14 Announcement Due To L.A. Wildfires

Queen Bey has spoken.

Beyonce always moves with purpose. She has created one of the most carefully manicured personas in all of pop music as a result. Beyonce was set to unveil the next phase of her Cowboy Carter era on Jan. 14. Nobody knows what the announcement was going to entail, though many anticipated/hoped it would be tour dates. Regardless, fans are going to have to wait to find out. Beyonce took to social media on the evening of January 13 to reveal that she would be delaying the announcement. She does not want her rollout to overshadow or take away from what's currently going on in California.

Beyonce confirmed that the announcement would be postponed to a "later date" due to the devastation caused by the "ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles." The singer made it clear that the safety of families and first responders is far more important than a music-related reveal. "I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss," she wrote. Beyonce also praised the first responders who have been able to save lives. "We are so blessed to have first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community," she added.

Beyonce Also Donated $2.5 Million To L.A. Families

Beyonce is putting her money where her mouth is. Hours before she postponed her announcement, the Cowboy Carter artist made a sizable donation. The singer's BeyGOOD LA Relief Fire Fund donated $2.5 million to families who were displaced by the wildfires. The money will be spent on providing supplies for these families as they attempt to rebuild. Beyonce's decision to move back her announcement was the second big music-related decision made in relation to the wildfires. The Weeknd, who was set to play a show at the Rose Bowl on January 25, has decided to cancel.