Beyonce Kickstarts Her Charity's Los Angeles Fire Relief Fund With $2.5 Million Donation

Beyoncé is helping out where she can.

Beyonce is the latest celebrity to offer a helping hand to those who need it more amid the Los Angeles wildfires, announcing via Instagram on Sunday (January 12) that her BeyGOOD charity started an L.A. Fire Relief Fund that kicked off with a $2.5 million donation, which presumably comes from her camp. "Los Angeles we stand with you," the Instagram post began. "BeyGOOD is taking action by announcing the LA Fire Relief Fund with a donation of 2.5 million dollars. The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires."

Furthermore, if you want to donate or learn more, you can find more information on BeyGOOD's website. This situation hits close to home for Beyoncé since her mother lost her home due to these wildfires in Los Angeles. But more importantly, it's crucial for more wide platforms and resource-rich individuals to do what they can to help out those who don't have that same access and privilege, especially due to systemic factors.

Beyonce Donates To Aid Those Affected By Los Angeles Fires

Along with Beyoncé, a whole host of other celebrities have done their part in not just spreading awareness about the natural disaster, but also providing direct support and aid. Some of these moves came in the form of lengthy social media posts about their individual situations, others shared resources for assistance and shelter, whereas a few have taken it upon themselves to lead their own initiatives and directly contribute from their own resources. This includes rappers like The Game paying for families to find shelter at Airbnbs free of charge or Tyler, The Creator establishing his clothing line's store in L.A. as a donation drop-off and pick-up center.