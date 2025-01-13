Yvette Nicole Brown Drags The Kardashians For Wasting Water After Khloe's L.A. Fires Comments

Khloé Kardashian smiles as she watches the Houston Rockets play the Dallas Mavericks in the fourth quarter at Toyota Center.
The controversy continues...

Khloe Kardashian drew a lot of backlash online following her critical comments about Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass regarding the wildfires ravaging the city right now. While she certainly found some support and sympathy online, a lot of people found her critique tone-deaf or hypocritical given her more privileged position, including actress Yvette Nicole Brown. Moreover, she recently took to Instagram to blast the Kardashians for reportedly being some of their county's biggest water wasters, allegedly going 333,000 gallons over the county limit in June of 2022 according to a Rolling Stone report. Hopefully people remember these conversations and debates in the future so we don't fall into the same complacent or uncompromising narratives on either side.

"This is from 2022 when Los Angeles was in the midst of a drought," Yvette Nicole Brown captioned her latest Instagram post, which featured the headline of the Rolling Stone article in question. "Every citizen was asked to conserve for the good of everyone else. Y'know because of fires? This is how some citizens responded to the ask. Is THIS a joke @khloekardashian?"

Yvette Nicole Brown Claps Back At Khloe & The Kardashians

On the other hand, these are the comments that Khloe Kardashian wrote on an Instagram Story that angered Yvette Nicole Brown and many others, which were in response to L.A. Fire Chief Kristin Crowley's remarks about their department's effectiveness falling victim to budget cuts. "I stand by YOU Chief Crowley!!!!" she captioned her IG Story. "You spoke the truth and you had tears in your eyes because I can tell you didn't even want to say that but it was THE TRUTH!!!! Thank you for being honest @losangelesfiredepartment Chief Crowley. Mayor Bass you are a joke!!!!"

Beyond celebrities like Yvette Nicole Brown and Khloe Kardashian reckoning with the disconnect between celebrity luxury and harsh realities for less privileged communities, those who are more fortunate are doing their part to lend a helping hand and aid those most affected by the fires. Some took more direct approaches regarding resources and mobilization, whereas others spread awareness and spoke from a more personal perspective. Either way, everyone should remain focused on doing what they can.

