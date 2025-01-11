Chris Brown Demands Shortened Sentences For Prisoners Fighting California Wildfires

As the devasting wildfires in Southern California rage on, Chris Brown has taken to social media with a message about the individuals putting their lives on the line to help. In a heartfelt Instagram Story post, he encouraged Los Angeles residents to honor the first responders and firefighters involved once the fires are under control. He also argued that the inmates helping to fight the fire should have their sentences reduced in exchange for their efforts.
"LA ... Make sure yall throw a ceremony or parade for these firefighters and first responders after this," he wrote. "Also the prisoners who were out their risking they lives need time knocked off their sentences." According to NPR, there are more than 900 incarcerated people helping to put out the fires. The outlet notes that the state of California has controversially relied on incarcerated firefighters since 1915. California's Department of Corrections claims that these inmates are there voluntarily and paid between $5.80 and $10.24 per day, earning more during emergencies or other special circumstances.
Chris Brown With A Message Amid Devastating Wildfires
"As of today, 939 Fire Camp firefighters have been working around the clock cutting fire lines and removing fuel from behind structures to slow fire spread, including 110 support staff," California's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation also told the outlet. Brown's post arrived shortly after he shared a controversial theory about how the fires started. "Someone starting these fires," he alleged earlier this week. "Sh*t don't add up." This, of course, earned mixed responses from his followers. While some accused him of spreading misinformation, others argued that this was a plausible theory.
He's far from the only artist to speak on the fires in recent days, however. Kid Cudi, Bow Wow, Snoop Dogg, and many more have also shared messages for everyone affected. Jhene Aiko even revealed this week that she lost her home. "Sorry we couldn't save you," she wrote alongside a photo of the remains of her house. "Thank you for the memories. And thank God no one was inside."
