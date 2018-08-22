prisoners
- MusicVideo Surfaces Of Prisoners Turning Up To Playboi Carti Behind BarsCarti is for all the people.By Thomas Galindo
- CrimeOver 1000 Inmates Escape Brazilian Prisons Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: ReportCheck out this wild footage of hundreds of inmates running through the streets of Mongaguá, Brazil.By Kevin Goddard
- Pop CultureRandom Texas Inmate Warns "Jail Staff" Is Out To Get R. Kelly With Handwritten NoteApparently people in the system ''are out to get'' R Kelly, but his call for help continues to be ignored.By Sandra E
- RandomGang Leader Who Dressed Up As Teen Daughter To Escape Prison Found DeadHis daughter will continue to be investigated for possibly aiding him in his escape attempt.By Erika Marie
- SocietyPrisoners Are Currently On Nationwide Strike In An Effort To Improve ConditionsInmates across America are going on strike for the next 19 days.By Nicole Fee