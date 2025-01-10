Tyler The Creator, Kid Cudi & More Hip-Hop Stars Offer Help & Sympathies During California Wildfires

Prayers out to everyone affected right now, especially those without the proper resources to find a humane return to normalcy.

The wildfires in California and specifically the Los Angeles area have the world in shock right now, and hip-hop is speaking out in support. Various artists and community leaders took to their online platforms on social media to share their stories, spread awareness, provide support, and point those affected by the fires to outreach and support, especially those already encumbered by systemic oppression or difficult circumstances. For example, Tyler, The Creator shared various resources for those in need on his Instagram Stories, such as evacuation and animal shelters, restaurants offering complimentary food to evacuees, and other initiatives.

Other MCs like Meek Mill have instead used their voices to speak out about their own experiences and express solidarity for those suffering right now. "Prayers to la I never knew about fire trauma until my house caught on fire," he tweeted on Wednesday (January 8). "I was smelling fire in my sleep jumping up for 3 years… I didnt know that type of trauma existed, so I was just dealing with it as a kid!... Prayers to the family’s experiencing that first hand!"

Hip-Hop Reacts To The California Wildfires

On the other hand, some rappers like Kid Cudi were directly affected by the fires, and he specifically shared his story on Instagram. "Hey guys, had to evacuate my crib," he wrote on his Story. "I'm safe w my loved ones dogs are safe. For all the folks who lost their homes, people that are dealing with this, my heart hurts for you and I'm praying for us all and I send All my love to you and yours. If you have to evacuate, get out immediately. Don't hesitate. Be safe L.A. Love you guys."

More Reactions