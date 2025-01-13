DJ Premier Reveals Jazimoto's House Burned Down In L.A. Fires & Explains How To Help

BYCole Blake113 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2015 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 09: DJ Premier attends 2015 BET Hip Hop awards at Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center on October 9, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)
DJ Premier says Jazimoto lost all kinds of recording equipment.

DJ Premier says that Jazimoto's home burned down in one of the fires that hit Los Angeles, last week, and has shared a GoFundMe page on social media where fans can help the musician recover. In doing so, Premier shared a video of the damages on Instagram while providing more context for fans.

“My dear friend and fellow Producer Jazimoto (Jasmine Morris) just lost her family home in Altadena, California due to the ongoing fire,” he explained in the caption. “She’s a classically trained Pianist and Violinist and has worked with M.O.P. and recently our joint album with @teflon_m.o.p ‘2 Sides To Every Story.’ Her Father is renowned Jazz artist Wilbur Morris and her 80 year old Mom is Mari Morris, a former art professor."

Read More: Madlib Shares Fundraising Campaign After Losing His Home Due To L.A. Wildfires

The Eaton Fire Moves Through Altadena, California

ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 08: Burned cars sit parked in front of a burning home as the Eaton Fire moves through the area on January 08, 2025, in Altadena, California. Fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds, the Eaton Fire has grown to over 10,000 acres and has destroyed many homes and businesses. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Premier continued: “Not only did the fire claim her home, she lost all of her musical instruments, computers, a massive record collection including a piano gifted to her by her Dad. I put a GoFundMe link in my bio. Any contribution is appreciated. Extreme prayers up for everyone going through this chaos.” Fans have been sharing plenty of supportive messages in the comments section.

DJ Premier Shares GoFundMe For Jazimoto

As for the GoFundMe, the page is looking to raise $150,000 but has only met $3,984 of its goal. It mentions that Jazimoto has lost her instruments, records, and other equipment as well as years' worth of music archives. Premier recently collaborated with Jazimoto on the 2023 album, 2 Sides to Every Story. Check out DJ Premier's post on Instagram about the fire below.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Donates His Clothes To L.A. Fire Victims

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...