DJ Premier Reveals Jazimoto's House Burned Down In L.A. Fires & Explains How To Help

DJ Premier says Jazimoto lost all kinds of recording equipment.

DJ Premier says that Jazimoto's home burned down in one of the fires that hit Los Angeles, last week, and has shared a GoFundMe page on social media where fans can help the musician recover. In doing so, Premier shared a video of the damages on Instagram while providing more context for fans.

“My dear friend and fellow Producer Jazimoto (Jasmine Morris) just lost her family home in Altadena, California due to the ongoing fire,” he explained in the caption. “She’s a classically trained Pianist and Violinist and has worked with M.O.P. and recently our joint album with @teflon_m.o.p ‘2 Sides To Every Story.’ Her Father is renowned Jazz artist Wilbur Morris and her 80 year old Mom is Mari Morris, a former art professor."

The Eaton Fire Moves Through Altadena, California

ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 08: Burned cars sit parked in front of a burning home as the Eaton Fire moves through the area on January 08, 2025, in Altadena, California. Fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds, the Eaton Fire has grown to over 10,000 acres and has destroyed many homes and businesses. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Premier continued: “Not only did the fire claim her home, she lost all of her musical instruments, computers, a massive record collection including a piano gifted to her by her Dad. I put a GoFundMe link in my bio. Any contribution is appreciated. Extreme prayers up for everyone going through this chaos.” Fans have been sharing plenty of supportive messages in the comments section.

DJ Premier Shares GoFundMe For Jazimoto