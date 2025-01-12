Khloe Kardashian Gets Lit Up On Social Media About Her Comments On L.A. Mayor Karen Bass

L.A. frys Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian has sparked controversy after criticizing Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass amid the city’s escalating wildfire crisis. In a pointed Instagram post, Kardashian referred to Bass as a “joke” while highlighting comments made by Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley about budget cuts hindering the department’s effectiveness. Chief Crowley previously acknowledged that substantial funding reductions have impaired the fire department’s ability to respond to large-scale emergencies. She noted that core operations, including training and emergency response, have been compromised.

Despite this, Bass has assured residents that the budget cuts have not impacted the city’s wildfire response. In June, Bass approved a nearly $13 billion city budget for 2025, which included a $17 million reduction to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s funding of over $800 million. Kardashian’s criticism comes as the city grapples with devastating wildfires, which have displaced residents and overwhelmed emergency resources. Her remarks have intensified an ongoing debate about whether the city’s leadership has adequately prioritized public safety.

Khloe Kardashian Calls L.A. Mayor Karen Bass "A Joke," Social Media Reacts

While some have praised Kardashian for drawing attention to the issue, others have accused her of oversimplifying a complex problem. Social media erupted with divided opinions, with some residents expressing frustration over the budget decisions and others defending the mayor’s broader fiscal strategy. Critics argue that reducing the fire department’s budget during a time of increasing natural disasters sends the wrong message. Advocates for Bass’s budget, however, emphasize the need to balance resources across a sprawling city with diverse and competing needs.